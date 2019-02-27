Want more Huawei Mate X? Here are 30 new photos from every angle

The foldable Huawei Mate X is our best in show pick here at MWC 2019, and we got ample hands-on time with what feels like the future of smartphones.

It's pretty much a sci-fi dream gadget come to life. If you're looking for Mate X photos from every angle imaginable to better understand it, we've got the pics for you.

Folded, unfolded, front screen, back screen and that all-important Falcon Wing hinge – all the angles have been captured by our team on the ground. Let's take a tour.