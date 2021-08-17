Vivo X60 gets a price cut ahead of the X70 series launch

Vivo’s flagship smartphone the Vivo X60 has just received a price cut. The series includes the vanilla Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro Plus, however, the Vivo X60 is now available to purchase at up to Rs. 3,000 less.

To recall the lineup was initially launched in China back in December 2020 and later made its way to India in March this year. The lineup marks Vivo’s collaboration with Zeiss that helped the Chinese smartphone maker to build camera-centric smartphones.

Vivo X60 new price

After the reduction, the Vivo X60 will retail at Rs. 34,990 for the base variant that comes with 8GB + 128GB and is Rs.3000 cheaper than the original price. The top-end variant with 12GB+256GB was initially priced at Rs. 41,990 will now retail at Rs. 39,990 as it has only received a price reduction of Rs. 2000.

The phones are now available on major e-commerce stores like Amazon and Flipkart at a reduced price. Vivo is also offering an additional cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 along with the reduced price if the phone is purchased via HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on credit card regular and credit/debit card EMI transactions. There is also an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus for users who want to trade in their old devices.

Making way for the Vivo X70 series?



The Chinese smartphone maker is said to be gearing up for the launch of a new flagship lineup the Vivo X70 series shortly. The lineup consists of three devices - the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, like its predecessor.

Based on the leaks and rumours, this new lineup may not be entirely different in terms of design and specification and is expected to replace the X60 series which explains why the company might be offering additional discounts.

The phones from the X70 series have already started making their presence felt on various certification sites which are in line with the rumoured IPL launch.

