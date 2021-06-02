Vivo X70 series could launch during the IPL in September

In a country like India where cricket is the biggest draw probably even bigger than the silver screen, brands often try to link their products with the game or the players. India’s marquee cricket tournament Indian Premier League, which offered much-needed respite from the negativity caused by the deadly pandemic was called off temporarily, is making a comeback in September.

By the time IPL’s extravaganza restarts in Dubai, it is expected that most commercial activities will be back on track and hence offers a great opportunity to change the gears ahead of the festive season in India. Vivo, which is the title sponsor of IPL, is probably thinking the same and may launch its next flagship series with the second leg of the tournament.

According to Gizmochina, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo may launch the X70 series with multiple variants like the recently released Vivo X60 Series. To recall the Vivo X60 series had three variants – Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

Vivo X70 series specifications (expected)

While some devices of the X60 series came with an Exynos chipset and were limited to China, the global variants came with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets. The same can be expected from the Vivo X70 series and in all probability, the global variants of Vivo’s upcoming series may be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets.

However, since the X60 series was launched recently and already comes equipped with some of the powerful chipsets available in the market, hence the X70 series may only come with some iterative updates. There are some r eports suggesting that the X70 series may rock MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chipset.

The report talks about a smartphone with a model number V2123A equipped with Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM running on Android 11 out of the box. This could be one of the variants of the Vivo X70 series and the presence of a Dimensity chipset suggests that the phone could be competitively priced. Not much is known about this series as of now apart from this lone Geekbench listing.

Though it's a bit early to talk about these upcoming smartphones and their stipulated launch, however, IPL and Vivo’s association with the tournament could give the much-required kickstart to the pandemic impacted smartphone market in the country.

