Vivo X21 will bring in-display fingerprint scanner to India

Update: Vivo sent out invites today for a launch on 29 May. It's expected that the Vivo X21 will launch then. Considering that there are now three variants of the device, it's uncertain will one exactly will make its way to India.

The original article continues below.

It was the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 where Vivo first showcased the in-display fingerprint scanner as the first in the world, and now, they’re bringing that technology to India piggybacking on the Vivo X21.

The phone is already available in China and has two variants, the X21 and X21 UD. After the launch in China, Vivo also brought the X21 UD into a few other South Asian markets. According to a source that spoke to phoneradar, India will be privy to the same variant at a price tag of Rs 34,990.

Though the device being launched is the Vivo X21 UD, it will still be called the X21 locally. There isn’t any information of when the phone will be launched precisely, but reports confirm that will happen by end of May.

Vivo X21 specifications, features

The Vivo X21 features a massive 6.28-inch Super AMOLED screen at a 1080 x 2280 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 4.0 layered on top, which may not appealing for users who prefer using devices that are a part of the Android One program.

That being said, as per Google I/O developer keynote, the Android P beta will be available for the Vivo X21. Making this the third phone to have the operating system in India aside from the Nokia 7 Plus and the yet to be released, OnePlus 6.

The Vivo X21 UD launched in China had 6GB RAM and 128GB storage coupled with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 chipset. It’s expected the same hardware will be on the X21 in India.

The 3200mAh battery should ideally last one day, but only a more in-depth review of the device will offer any insight into real life performance. And, while Vivo’s rear dual camera setup with a 12MP and 5MP lens sounds impressive, in the past, Vivo phones have had underwhelming low light performance.

Despite its price tag, the phone won’t have a USB Type C port but will support fast charging.