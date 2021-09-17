Vishal Bhardwaj directs spy thriller Khufiya for Netflix - It features Tabu

Stories, especially espionage ones, seem to be getting popular. Recently we have had Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom. Now noted director Vishal Bhardwaj is getting on to the bandwagon. The veteran is directing a spy thriller named Khufiya, which is inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. It will stream on Netflix, which announced the film yesterday.

Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya is the story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets.

Tabu says working with Vishal is like home-coming

The movie will feature Tabu, who was also seen in his critically acclaimed Maqbool and Haider. Others in the cast include Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

“With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep-rooted emotional conflicts,” Bhardwaj said in a press statement.

The film marks Tabu's second project for Netflix after the 2020 series A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair. Tabu, for her part, said: “Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming.”

The film's screenplay is handled by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

Pratiksha Rao, director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said "His (Bhardwaj) films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya".

Netflix has not shared any info on the film's streaming date.