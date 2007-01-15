World's first HD DVD writer laptop is massive

We'd hate to go through a whole day without mention of the various competing high-definition video formats, so here's a quick bulletin from the HD DVD camp in the shape of the world's first notebook PC with a built-in HD DVD writer.

Toshiba 's Dynabook Qosmio G30/97A will go on sale in late January for JPY400,000 (£1,695) and will feature an HD DVD-R dive. The write-once 15GB media required for the drive will become available around the same time (we'd hope so!) from Hitachi Maxell for JPY1,500 (£6.35) each.

The new Qosmio runs Windows Vista, is powered by a 2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo CPU matched with 1GB of RAM, an HDMI output and every I/O option from USB to S/PDIF.

There are also twin 160GB hard drives, a digital TV tuner and a 17-inch widescreen LCD that can handle HD TV and then some on its 1,920 x 1,280 pixels. The only downside is the weight - a monstrous 4.8kg, which really stretches the definition of 'laptop'.