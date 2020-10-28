Valorant’s newest agent Skye is now available to play

Valorant recently announced a new agent that will be added to the game with the new Act III. And though Act III went live a couple of weeks ago, Skye has now been added to the game with the 1.11 update of the game.

This delay in the arrival of Skye into the fray was apparently to ensure that the launch goes without any hitches. And with this new patch, Riot Games is also introducing a bunch of new things which include a new left-hand mode for the game.

First and foremost, the new agent Skye is now in the game. The blog mentions that, “Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue.”

Skye is an Australian addition to the game. She is familiar with Sage in the lore of the game. Skye is the second healer to be added to the game. She controls animal spirits and her abilities are based on animals. She is an initiator class character which seems evident from her use of flash and leading the team into the attack in the video. Also the fact that Riot Games is using the tagline "Lead the pack for her".

Her primary ability is an area of effect healing that cures all of her teammates within the location. She has a limited pool of heal per round. Besides this she has a bird as her first purchasable skill that will fly forward and flash the enemies. The second purchasable skill is a fox that can be controlled by her and can cause the enemies to be concussed.

This patch Skye enters the fray, Initiators and most Sentinel Agents get balanced, and the Economy ruleset is tuned. And those are just the highlights.Read all about it: https://t.co/OgamZwFKuH pic.twitter.com/vdqLUCnemVOctober 27, 2020

Her ultimate ability is three jellyfish like creatures that will seek out enemies, and when it hits the enemies it seems to have an effect similar to Omen's blind.

Besides Skye, there are changes to the flash available to initiators, and Breach is getting a buff. And Sentinels are getting slightly nerfed again, and their traps and skills will become visible on death. Killjoy is getting some changes which include her to be in range for her Alarmbot and Turret to work. With the nerf she is also getting a slight buff to balance things out.

The new map Icebox is also entering Competitive map rotation. Besides these there are a bunch of other changes and additions to the game as well.