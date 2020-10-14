Valorant Indian servers are officially live with Act III

It seems like Valorant’s India servers are officially live for players. After much backlash from the players in India, a Riot Games games dev had announced that India servers are also going live with the Middle East on Reddit.

And today with the introduction of Act III to the game the new Valorant update 1.10 is now live. It brings a new battlepass to the game along with new skins and the new map Icebox.

New map: Icebox

The new map will be hitting Unrated on October 13, following which it will be made available on competitive on October 27. It features two objective sites and has been described in the following manner, “An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike. And, outplay as Defender using ziplines to reach new and dangerous heights.”

New agent: Skye

The upcoming agent to Valorant is Skye and she seems to be an Australian addition to the game. She is familiar with Sage in the lore of the game. Skye is the second healer to be added to the game. She controls animal spirits and her abilities are based on animals. It seems like she is an initiator class character which seems evident from her use of flash and leading the team into the attack in the video. Also the fact that Riot Games is using the tagline "Lead the pack for her".

Her primary ability seems to be an area of effect healing that heals all of her teammates within the area. She will apparently have a limited pool of heal per round. Besides this she has a bird as her first purchasable skill that will fly forward and flash the enemies. The second purchasable skill is a fox that can be controlled by her and can cause the enemies to be concussed.

Her ultimate ability are three jellyfish like creatures that will seek out enemies, and when it hits the enemies it seems to have an effect similar to Omen's blind.

Act III Battlepass

With a new Act, comes a new battlepass which has revamped weekly mission progress for faster unlocks. It features additional Epilogue tiers and exclusive “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy, “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and other weapon skins.

New weapon skins, and region servers

The other major releases in this Act include Singularity bundle of weapon skins. Middle East and North Africa are getting their own servers and Riot is celebrating this by giving away the Dallah Gun Buddy which can be earned by logging in during October 28.

