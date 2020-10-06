The Witcher season 2 photos tease Ciri fighting back

Netflix has released more images of The Witcher season 2, following the ab-tastic reveal of Henry Cavill's new getup as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix drama. These images focus on Princess Cirilla of Centra – best known as Ciri (Freya Allan), who Geralt finally encountered at the close of season 1. In season 2, he'll do his best to protect her.

The images don't give too much away, but they do suggest that this is the season where we'll see Ciri do less running away from people trying to kill her, and more fighting.

Check out Netflix's teaser images below:

It's time for Ciri to fight back. Freya Allan in @WitcherNetflix Season 2. pic.twitter.com/DvFAFbFPBaOctober 6, 2020

There is no release date for The Witcher season 2 yet – but expect it in 2021.

Bringing the characters together

One of the main points of criticism for The Witcher season 1 was the way it depicted the passage of time. Episodes would jump between years at a time without much context for the viewer, other than dialogue. In season 2, that's expected to be less of a problem because the show's three leads – Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer – will have their stories told concurrently for the most part.

An official logline released by Netflix offered an idea of what to expect in the coming season.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside." We can't wait.