The titanium Apple Card comes with a series of insane care instructions

Apple's physical, titanium Apple Card comes with its own set of cleaning and care instructions – seriously. Having just released its credit card in the US, Apple has published a support page for the Apple Card detailing how to clean and care for it.

As it turns out, the Apple Card requires more TLC than the everyday credit card that lives in your wallet. In fact, Apple would prefer its titanium card to not live in your wallet at all – especially if it's leather, like most wallets.

Apple's titanium Apple Card is actually coated in a white material, and apparently this material can be subject to stains and discoloration that, if untreated, may be irreversible. Again, this is a credit card we're talking about.

Wax on, wax off

Firstly, cleaning the titanium Apple Card will require a "soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth" followed by a "soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol." And, you better not use any old household cleaner or abrasives.

Also, Apple explicitly states that fabrics like leather and denim can cause discoloration that is irreversible. It's almost as if this should have been considered when creating a product that most commonly lives in denim pant pockets and leather wallets.

Should you have to store your Apple Card in something so pedestrian as pants or a wallet, make sure that either is "made of soft materials" and that the card is not touching any other credit cards.

Finally, you should obviously not place the titanium Apple Card near magnets or magnetized devices, as that could disable the card's magnetic strip.

On second thought, if Apple Card truly lives within your iPhone, maybe just don't bother with the physical Apple Card altogether?

Via Daring Fireball