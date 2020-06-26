Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 might sport a new flagship Snapdragon processor

Samsung is about to revamp its flagship tablet series with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 family. Based on some information that has surfaced, it might be one of the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be the successor to the Tab S6 which launched last year. We could see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series go official at the Unpacked event in August.

A report from Mysmartprice revealed the listing of the Galaxy Tab S7 on Geekbench. The tablet scored 971 in the single-core test and 2,984 in the multi-core test. The tab comes with model number SM-T875 here. Further, it will run on Android 10 out of the box, along with Samsung One UI skin.

(Image credit: Mysmartprice)

Under the hood, the tablet is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with base clock speed of 1.8Ghz. As per the report, this will be the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset as one of the cores is clocked at 3.09GHz, which is significantly higher than what the Snapdragon 865 can touch. It is also said to come with 8GB of RAM. However, we expect the tablet to come with other configurations as well.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is said to come to with a 12.3-inch display with AMOLED panel. It is rumoured to sport a massive 9,800mAh battery and also feature 5G connectivity. We can also expect the LTE and Wi-Fi variants. And, of course, they should come with S Pen stylus support.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is said to come with an 11-inch AMOLED screen with a high 120Hz refresh, a first for a Samsung tablet. Powering the tablet will be a 7760mAh battery. The previous leaks also suggest that S Pen support.

This leak contradicts the earlier suggested school of thought which mentioned that there will be no other variant of the Snapdragon 865 this year. It remains to be seen which one actually plays out to be true. With the launch expected in a few weeks from now, we should hear more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 soon.