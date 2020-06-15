The OnePlus 8T could bring 65W Super Warp Charging

All OnePlus phones have an ‘Engineering Mode’ which allows users to test the hardware functionality. A closer look at its latest build suggests the company might be working on, including 65W charging capabilities, an Ice Blue colourway and the name of the upcoming wireless earbuds.

Lavin Amarnani , a developer, found strings in the Android 11 beta that mentioned the existence of a “Super Warp Charger” that will operate at a whopping 65W. Its latest phones can charge at up to 30W (5V 6A), which has only seen incremental upgrades since inception. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about 65W charging on OnePlus devices, as the new charger was also spotted on the TÜV Rheinland certification last month.

<string name="swrap_charger_test">Super Wrap Charger</string> <string name="fastcharger_swrap">65W Fast Charge</string>

Recent flagships such as the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro also support 65W charging (10V 6.5A). Considering that OnePlus works closely with them for technology exchange, the same standard might make it to the next OnePlus devices. This is achieved by using a dual-cell battery in the device, both of which charge individually to result in faster charging. This, however, comes at the expense of battery health in the long run.

<string name="str_sm8250_color0_title">Onyx Black</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color1_title">Glacial Green</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color2_title">Interstellar Glow</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color3_title">Ultramarine Blue</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color4_title">Ice Blue</string>

The code also listed all the colour variants of the OnePlus 8 series. It included an unannounced “Ice Blue” colour, which is believed to be an upcoming finish or a special edition that will be unveiled later. It will join Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue and Interstellar Glow as available options.

XDA Developers also spotted references to the upcoming OnePlus TWS in the Android 11 beta. There are strings which mention the “OnePlus Pods TWS”, which could be the final name of the company’s first pair for true wireless earbuds. Along with the usual slew of features, there’s also a mention of “oppoPodsService”, which could signify another technology sharing between the two manufacturers. The Oppo Enco Free is the company’s flagship TWS currently, which could lend hardware or features to OnePlus.

The code-digging gives an idea of OnePlus’s future roadmap. The first fruits of this could be seen as early as July, where the OnePlus TWS is expected to be unveiled, alongside a new smart TV and a new series of mid-range smartphones. The OnePlus 8T series will be announced later in the year.