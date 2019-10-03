The OnePlus 7T Pro could launch in India on October 10

Hot on the heels of the OnePlus 7T, we might also have the OnePlus 7T Pro come to India next week, as early as October 10.

Earlier rumours suggested the existence of both, the OnePlus 7T as well as the 7T Pro, but there was no mention of the latter at the official launch event, making people wonder if it will ever come to India. A list of upcoming deals has surfaced which might be our first definitive proof of the OnePlus 7T’s launch in India.

HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy listing page for OnePlus products talks about discount offers along with expected launch dates and sale dates. Interestingly, even the unreleased OnePlus 7T Pro is listed here. It will be applicable for a Rs 3,000 instant discount when purchased using an HDFC card. It’s also registered to go live on Amazon India on October 15, and October 10 for OnePlus stores and retailers. Usually, OnePlus devices have been made available on Amazon first, before making their way to other channels, so there could be a slightly different strategy at play here.

The OnePlus 7T made its global debut in India on September 26, with follow-up announcements for other countries later that day. However, OnePlus also has an event in London on October 10, which is likely to be for the OnePlus 7T Pro launch. Last time, the OnePlus 7 was available only in markets such as India and skipped North America and Europe, which led some to believe that the 7T Pro will also be region exclusive.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

If the initial rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 7T Pro will retain the design of the 7 Pro, with most changes being internal. We can expect the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus to power this flagship, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, a minimum of 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage and a slightly bigger battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

The same 90Hz curved Fluid AMOLED display that was loved by everyone should once again make an appearance. The camera package is also expected to be the same, including a primary 48MP f/1.6 camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultrawide shooter. Features such as the new dedicated macro mode, ultrawide video recording and an improved Nightscape mode, which made their debut on the OnePlus 7Tshould also be present.

OnePlus 7T price in India

Considering the incremental nature of this upgrade, the OnePlus 7T Pro should be priced similar to the 7 Pro, which started at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and went up to Rs 57,999 for the top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.