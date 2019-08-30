OnePlus 7T series rumored to be unveiled in India on September 26

The OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the best flagships of 2019. In true OnePlus fashion, we will now get a “T” variant with upgraded specifications and other minor refreshes. As per the latest rumors, the launch date has been set for September 26.

Historically, OnePlus’ T series flagships have been announced in mid-October. Taking that into consideration, a September-end launch is a little unusual. Moreover, leakster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the OnePlus 7T series will launch in India first, before making its way to other countries in the coming weeks. The keynote will take place in the capital city of New Delhi.

OnePlus 7T specifications

#OnePlus7T and 7T Pro launching on 26 Sep in DelhiOP7T Info:-8+128GB & 8+256GB, Frosted Silver & Haze Blue-6.55" 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch-SD855+-3800mAH Battery-48MP+16MP+12MP Camera, 16MP Front, 960FPS 10 Sec. SlowMo, Wide Angle Video and Nightscape pic.twitter.com/0LWK8uLcG9August 29, 2019

The cheaper variant and the successor to the OnePlus 7 will supposedly be powered by the much-anticipated Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which was expected. The base RAM will be 8GB, up from 6GB along with a minimum of 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The batteries also said to get a slight bump to 3,800 mAh, and should support 20W fast charging. Other hardware changes include two new colour variants, viz. Frosted Silver and Haze Blue.

The OnePlus 7 had a 48MP primary camera along with a 5MP depth sensor. However, the leak mentions that the OnePlus 7T will bring massive upgrades to the camera department by bringing a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera, augmented by an ultrawide lens and a telephoto camera. The camera housing will now be circular in shape, and is one of the most evident design changes for this generation. The camera will be able to shoot 960fps slow-motion video, Nightscape, Portrait mode and the much-awaited ultra-wide video recording.

The most exciting change on the OnePlus 7T comes with the display, as the leak suggests a new 6.55-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a smaller notch. This is a major step up from the modest 6.4-inch FHD+ panel with a 60Hz refresh rate that we on the OnePlus 7. Unless OnePlus has figured out a way to slim down the bezels, the 7T will have a slightly bigger footprint.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Image credit: TechRadar)

These upgrades bring the OnePlus 7T very close to the OnePlus 7 Pro, which could mean an increase in the price. If priced right, the 7T will pose a threat to the Redmi K20 Pro and the upcoming Lenovo Z6 Pro which are both great affordable flagships in India.

The leak didn’t mention much about the OnePlus 7T specifications or upgrades, but we expect the Snapdragon 855 Plus to make an appearance, along with a bigger battery and probably improved cameras.

OnePlus 7 series were often hailed as the fastest Android devices around, thanks to high-end internals and well-optimized OxygenOS. The OnePlus 7T series are likely to continue that trend. We’re just a month away from the official launch where we will know more about both these devices.