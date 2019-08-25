New OnePlus 7T renders show off a circular rear camera bump

The OnePlus 7T rumors and leaks are coming thick and fast now, and the latest unofficial images to hit the web are some very nicely done renders that pull together everything we think we know so far about the phone.

Created by @OnLeaks and shared on Pricebaba, the images (and accompanying video) show a phone with a tiny teardrop notch on the front of the device and a circular, triple-lens camera on the back.

That rear camera setup matches a leaked sketch we saw just a couple of days ago from another reputable phone tipster, so it's starting to look pretty likely that this is indeed what we can expect from the OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 7T could have 5G

The Kirin 990 is coming to the Mate X

Netflix is testing a new feature

OnePlus usually reserves big design changes for its big flagship launches, rather than the T variation models, but this year it might buck the trend – and the design does match a leaked photo that appeared online in December.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba)

Aside from the cameras, we're expecting a 6.5-inch display from the OnePlus 7T, as well as the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage (this is all unofficial for now though).

As for a launch date, we think the phone might launch in India as early as September, with a global launch to follow in October. OnePlus hasn't put anything official on the calendar yet.

We were impressed with what the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro had to offer when they were unveiled in May, and it looks as though OnePlus won't be resting on its laurels when it comes to its mid-cycle refresh either.

As the days tick around to September it shouldn't be too long before we hear something official from OnePlus – in the meantime, we're got plenty of leaks and renders to pore over.