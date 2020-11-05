The next Xiaomi Mi Mix smartphone might be a foldable with insane charging speeds

Xiaomi has been on a roll with its flagships recently, bringing industry-leading specs on the Mi 10 Ultra and competitive pricing with the Mi 10T Pro . New leaks suggest that the streak is likely to continue into the next year.

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix series has always been about experimenting with new form factors that enable a better viewing experience. It started with full-screen, bezel-less displays in 2016, followed by the Mi Mix 3 that brought a sliding mechanism to hide the front cameras. The Mi Mix Alpha was even crazier with a wraparound display that extended to all four sides, achieving a whopping 180% screen-to-body ratio. While it never went on sale, Xiaomi’s next just might.

Digital Chat Station , a reliable leakster based out of China shared some details about Xiaomi’s upcoming products. He states that there will be no new Mi Mix launching this year (skipping a year for the first time), but there is one in development. It will be a lot more practical with an inward-folding display with QHD resolution. Further, it might also bring charging faster than 200W.

When it comes to smartphones, the current fastest charging solution tops out at 120W, which is coincidentally also from Xiaomi — the Mi 10 Ultra . Oppo and Realme are working on 125W phones but those are yet to reach the mass market. 200W charging should bring the refuelling time to under 15 minutes but could have byproducts such as heating and deteriorating battery health.

Xiaomi is also yet to unveil a foldable smartphone. The closest thing we got till now was a teaser video of Lin Bin, the company’s co-founder, using a tri-fold device. There were no official developments on that front. Considering that the Mi Mix lineup is reserved for Xiaomi’s apex technologies, it does make sense that the next product could be a foldable. Code spotted in MIUI 12 does have a lot of references to a foldable display.

It will be joined by the Xiaomi Mi 11 series (name unconfirmed) in early 2021 as the mainstream flagship from the company, likely to bring a high-resolution 108MP primary camera and 120W fast charging among other things.