Sports fans prefer HD TV to the real thing

Why sit in a stadium when you can watch the game on your HDTV at home?

High def TVs are now so realistic that the nearly half of sports fans in the US would rather stay at home and watch a game than trudge to a stadium to see it in person.

The Motorola Home Networks and Mobility survey of 1,000 adults found that 45 per cent of American college football and professional football fans would rather watch the game on TV.

Couch potatoes

Indeed, so popular was the idea of watching a game on an HDTV that only 32 per cent of respondents said they'd prefer to see the game in a stadium.

Men were also more likely to watch the game from home (51 per cent), compared to women (41 per cent).