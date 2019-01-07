Technics upgrades its famous DJ turntable with the SL-1200 MK7

Legendary audio tech company Technics has returned to the world of DJ turntables after nine long years in the wilderness, with the launch of the new SL-1200 MK7 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Technics launched the SL-1200 turntable series way back in the 1970's, which has been regarded as an industry standard for professional (and bedroom) DJs ever since.

Building on the reliability and robust design of its predecessors, the new turntable also boasts reverse playback, a core-less direct drive motor to reduce irregularity to the rotation, and motor control technology to make sure the decks respond to scratching.

Retro, but make it modern

Like other Technics turntables, the SL-1200 MK7 features a lightweight S-shaped tonearm, and comes with gold-plated phono cables and a detachable power cable.

It comes in a matte black design, with a choice of a red or blue LED light. Although prices and availability are still to be confirmed, we expect there are a lot of very excited DJs eagerly awaiting more news on this modern-meets-retro turntable.

Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2019 coverage. We're live in Las Vegas to bring you all the breaking tech news and launches, plus hands-on reviews of everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets.

Via What Hi-Fi?