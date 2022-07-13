Tata Motors introduces Nexon EV Prime: 5 things to know

Audio player loading…

Tata Motors has announced new features to its top-selling EV, Tata Nexon. The EV with the features that are top-end has been named: Tata Nexon EV Prime.

The five things of note in the new offering is: Multi-mode Regen, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, Cruise Control, Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), and smartwatch integrated connectivity feature.

Importantly, the company is also extending these new features to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners, through a first of its kind software update. According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,"With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings new forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience."

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is offering the first software update to its existing customers, free of charge from July 25 at its authorised service centres. To ensure a seamless transition, Tata Motors will roll-out an educative programme for customers soon. Subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on paid basis.

The Nexon EV Prime offers ARAI certified range of 312 kms on a single charge and is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The carline comes with dust and waterproof battery pack, which offers a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor.

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

Furthermore, the car offers 35 app-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics. The Nexon EV is available in three colours: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and the recently introduced Daytona Grey.

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

Nexon EV Prime ex-showroom prices are: XM – Rs. 14.99 lakh, XZ+ - Rs. 16.30 lakh, XZ+ Lux – Rs. 17.30 lakh, XZ+ Dark – Rs. 16.49 lakh, XZ+ Lux Dark – Rs. 17.50 lakh.