Specs leaked for quad-lens, big screen Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro

It’s heavily rumored that Samsung will launch its first quad-lens phone, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro, on October 11, but until recently we didn’t know much about it. Now though, the specs have leaked.

First up, those cameras: according to AllAboutSamsung, the A9 Star Pro will have a 24MP main camera, an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle lens, a 10MP zoom lens and a 5MP zoom lens.

There’s also said to be a 24MP camera on the front, all of which leaves it with a setup similar to the recently-announced Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), but with one extra lens.

The source claims to be unclear as to why there are two zoom lenses but theorizes that it could allow for different zoom levels and an improved background blur. If we had to guess we’d say that one of the lenses is actually more a depth sensor (probably the 5MP one), as that’s what the Galaxy A7 (2018) has.

This concept image could show roughly what the A9 Star Pro will look like. Credit: AllAboutSamsung

A big-screen and a middling chipset

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro (which you can see a concept image of above), also apparently has a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset and a 3,720mAh battery.

Finally, the source says that they believe – but aren’t certain – that the A9 Star Pro will have a fingerprint scanner on the back.

It’s not clear where the site got any of this information, so we’d definitely take it with a pinch of salt, but the specs sound roughly as we’d have expected, pointing to an upper mid-range handset. With the phone probably emerging on October 11 we should know the truth soon.

Via AndroidCommunity