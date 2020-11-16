SpaceX launch time and live stream: how to watch with live updates

Update: The SpaceX launch live stream is ongoing and the video to watch is below. Keep in mind that the Crew-1 mission is happening at night in the US, meaning it's a bit harder to watch and make out everything, but NASA is providing live updates as it reaches stage two. The free YouTube video is embedded below.

You can watch the SpaceX launch live stream below in a few minutes, which will have four astronauts, including three NASA astronauts, launching into space and headed to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX launch time was 7:27pm EST, right on time according to the NASA and SpaceX schedule. That's when the Crew-1 mission literally took off, and now they're headed into orbit. According to the official NASA schedule, Crew-1 will be docking with the ISS tomorrow at 11pm EST. The astronauts will be there for a total of six months.

You can watch the SpaceX YouTube live stream below, where SpaceX and NASA are offering live play-by-play updates.

(Image credit: SpaceX)

How to watch the SpaceX live stream video

The actual SpaceX launch time happened at 7:27pm EST on November 15. That was Monday morning 12:27am GMT in the UK, and 11:27am AEDT in Australia.

The live stream video actually started hours beforehand, with the four astronauts seated in the Dragon capsule for hours and going through safety checks while on the Kennedy Space Center launchpad. They arrived at the historic Launch Complex 39 in car made by Tesla, which is appropriate, as Elon Musk also owns that company.

While this isn't the first manned private space launch NASA has had SpaceX organize, it's a step up from the first mission, back in late May, that had just two NASA astronauts headed to the ISS.

This is another test for SpaceX and the role of a private sector company to launch NASA missions into space more cheaply and efficiently than ever before. Or, as SpaceX founder Elon Musk just retweeted:

Dragon is the only spacecraft currently flying capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth and is the first private spacecraft to take humans to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/vjjAlyK0HlNovember 15, 2020

SpaceX launch: how to rewatch the liftoff

In case you missed the SpaceX launch by a few minutes, the official Twitter account of the SpaceX has the liftoff in a short 11-second video.

The actual liftoff is harder to make out than May's first mission. That's because it happened at night in Florida at 7:27pm local time.

Crew-1 astronauts on this SpaceX launch

Aboard the small SpaceX Dragon capsule and with the powerful Falcon 9 rocket at their backs are NASA's Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover. The fourth astronaut is Japan's Soichi Noguchi.

You can watch them right now, as they sail through space, suited up in the SpaceX spacesuits and are strapped in inside the Dragon capsule. It'll take them nearly 30 hours to get to the ISS.