South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch T20 cricket online from anywhere

England's cricketers return to duty this week as they kick-off their tour of South Africa with a three-match T20 series. Coming ahead of a trio of ODI matches next month, the tour's T20 leg begins at Newlands, Cape Town today and sees Eoin Morgan captain England in both formats, opposite Quinton De Kock for the Proteas.

This three-match T20i series features matches on Friday, November 27; Sunday, November 29; and Tuesday, December 1. It's part of England's tour of South Africa which also includes three ODI internationals in December.

With Jofra Archer and Mark Wood turning out for England, and Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada lining up for the hosts, the series looks set to provide a showcase of some of the world's fastest bowlers.

While England's players have been relatively busy during the pandemic and have taken a full-strength squad on this tour, South Africa haven't played competitive cricket since March, which could prove a factor in the early encounters of this series.

Having beaten South Africa 2-1 when the two teams met in a tight T20 series back in February this year, Morgan will hoping this outing will be a less tight affair.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable South Africa vs England live stream today and watch this T20 series wherever you are in the world.

The three matches comprising the South Africa vs England T20 series take place on the following dates:

Friday November 27: 1st T20, Newlands, Cape Town - 6pm SAST local time / 4pm GMT

1st T20, Newlands, Cape Town - 6pm SAST local time / 4pm GMT Sunday November 29: 2nd T20, Boland Park, Paarl - 2.30pm SAST local time / 12.30pm GMT

2nd T20, Boland Park, Paarl - 2.30pm SAST local time / 12.30pm GMT Tuesday December 1: 3rd T20, Newlands, Cape Town - 6pm SAST local time / 4pm GMT

How to watch South Africa vs England from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that works with lots of devices and offers connections across its many servers.

South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch T20 cricket in the UK today

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage in the UK of England's tour of South Africa, including the three-match T20 series. Sky's schedule is as follows (start times denoted are for TV coverage). Friday November 27:

1st T20 - 3.30pm Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event Sunday November 29:

2nd T20 - 12pm, Sky Sports Cricket Tuesday December 1:

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage in the UK. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. A Now TV Monthly Pass gives you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour.

How to live stream South Africa vs England: watch the T20 cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this T20 series action is Fox Sports,. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch the T20 cricket online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching this T20 series as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.

How to live stream South Africa vs England T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this T20 series between South Africa and England is no different - the first match being on Sky Sport 2 on Friday. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this T20 series live in the US. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the IPL 2020 final right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

