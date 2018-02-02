Sony’s new update policy hints at two years of Android updates since launch

Sony is known for its clean interface and contributions to the Android Open Source Project. The smartphone maker had also promised to launch new phones with the latest version of Android - a promise that it fulfilled by launching its latest phones, the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Now, a new report has revealed that Sony will update its new flagship smartphones for up to two years from the date of launch – this is a policy that Google followed not so long ago before it increased the platform support to a minimum of three years on the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

New policy thanks to Project Treble?

Sony’s new decision may have been made possible in part by Project Treble – a new feature that was introduced in Android 8.0 Oreo which makes it easier and faster to release Android OS updates. According to a report by Xperia Blog, Sony’s new Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact could get the Android P as well as the Android Q update. Additionally, Sony will also release security updates on the basis of timing and situation. Sony had launched both the phones earlier last year with the Android 8.0 Oreo update out of the box.

Mid-range and budget phones may not be as lucky

While Sony’s new update policy will be applicable on flagship smartphones, there is still no guarantee that mid-range and low-end phones will also be given the same treatment. According to the report, Sony will release updates only to those phones that meet the company’s “exacting standards” – in simpler terms, these phones will get Android OS updates only if Sony can manage to release a stable update.