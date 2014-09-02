Windows 9 logo may have been outed on Weibo

Update: Windows 9 is now known as Windows 10. Want to know more about when you can get your hands on it? Check out our in-depth

Microsoft's China branch may have jumped the gun on a bit of Windows 9 information - with a number logo sneaking onto its Weibo feed.

Of course, it may not be the finished article - or even the beginning one for that matter - but it's an official source and we're only 28 days away from the official launch of the next generation of Windows that still hasn't been named by Microsoft.

Windows 9 is a big deal for Microsoft after a difficult Windows 8 launch, and will bring a slew of changes aimed at winning back both consumers and manufacturers.

Big changes

September 30 will see the debut of the software for developers and manufacturers, with talk already suggesting that Microsoft will be offering out the upgrade for free to its Win 8 users when it launches to the public next year.

Other headline features include the ability to boot straight to desktop - rather than the Modern touch interface - the return of shutdown and, of course, the inclusion of Microsoft's answer to Siri - Cortana.

But obviously the logo's the biggest deal. Obviously. And it's Windows in the shape of a 9.

