Simple Energy wants to make an electric car

Domestic EV maker Simple Energy had recently announced that it will start delivering its electric scooter Simple One by June this year. Now the company has revealed that it is already working on an affordable electric scooter as well.

Simple Energy’s CEO Suhas Rajkumar, in an interview with Livemint , has said that the company plans to introduce an affordable electric scooter, electric bike and even wants to expand its horizon to electric cars. Though he hasn’t shared any specific timelines for these new vehicles, the car is expected to be introduced by 2023-24.

To recall, the company had announced its first scooter back in August 2021 rivalling Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro – which were also launched at the same time.

Though Ola Electric has somehow managed to start delivering the scooters to its customers, Simple Energy says that it will be able to start offering test rides by May this year with the deliveries of 36,000 scooters that have been booked already will start with the subsequent month.

Pricing and timely deliveries are critically important

While the Simple One is a smart electric scooter competing with the likes of Ola’s scooter and Ather 450X, it is priced at just above Rs. 1 lakh – which makes it out of bounds for consumers looking for an affordable electric scooter for daily commutation. Hence, by introducing an affordable scooter Simple Energy wants to tap this opportunity as well.

Simple Energy’s announcement to introduce an electric car in the Indian market follows the one made by its rival Ola Electric which teased its plans of making electric cars. However, considering the current scenario where both the brands are yet to complete their initial orders – we need to wait to see if they can scale up to meet the demands of the market and help boost the penetration of electric vehicles.

That said, both Ola Electric and Simple Energy are building massive manufacturing facilities each which will not only help them dish out vehicles for the domestic market but will allow the brand to export the vehicles as well.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, brands are clearly aware that it is a price-sensitive market where the consumers want the best of everything but without paying too much – which is probably why even the Chinese smartphone makers are keen on switching gears.

