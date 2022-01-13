Simple One electric scooter deliveries to commence from June

Audio player loading…

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's competitor Simple Energy has revealed the delivery schedule of its maiden electric scooter- Simple One. According to an update shared by the company, the Simple One will be delivered to the customer starting June this year.

The scooter was launched on August 15 alongside the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, was scheduled for deliveries by the end of 2021. The company, however, had missed this and has now suggested a new timeline for deliveries.

To recall, both Simple One and Ola S series scooters got an overwhelming response at the launch. While Ola said that it has got over 90,000 pre-bookings, Simple Energy informed that it has 30,000 customers waiting in line for deliveries.

Simple Energy’s CEO Suhas Rajkumar has blamed the chipset shortage and supply chain issues are the reason behind the delay. That said, despite initial hiccups while Ola has already started delivering the scooters to the customers, Simple has only come up with a new date.

The Simple One, in case you’re not aware, is an electric scooter that aims to offer a real-world range of 203 km. This made in India scooter, offers a top speed of 105 Km/h and can go 0-40 in just 2.95 seconds. Simple One comes with 30L of boot space and a smart dashboard.

Despite the delay in the deliveries of the initial bookings, the company is still accepting pre-booking for the scooter on its website.

Upgrades in the tow

Though delayed, Rajkumar has promised that the scooter will come with some improvements. These include better rider ergonomics and suspension comfort. The company is said to be working on making the scooter look “sleeker and pleasing.”

This does suggest that the launch was held in the pre-production stages – thus leaving scope for last-minute design changes as well as delays due to supply chain issues. Though SimpleOne isn’t the first brand nor will be the last one to announce a product that is still in the production phase, it isn’t ideal for the end-users who will have to wait for almost a year to switch to an electric scooter.

Going the hybrid way

Simple Energy like its close competitor Ather Energy is setting up a dealership network in various cities and plans to set up brick and mortar stores across the country. While the conventional sales channel has been the way to go in a vast market like India, it does add to the cost of the vehicle.

Ola Electric, on the other hand, has tried to challenge the norm and is delivering the scooter at home directly from the factory-like a regular parcel from an e-commerce purchase. Simple is also offering direct home delivery – however, unlike Ola, the company will be dependent on the local dealers.