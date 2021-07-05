Simple Energy’s electric scooter to be called Simple One

Simple Energy will enter the Indian EV market with its maiden scooter next month. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the name of its electric scooter.

Simple Energy has already given us a glimpse of the eScooter in its prototype state, revealing some of its design elements and key specifications. Till now, it was only being referred to as the Mark 2, which was the internal codename. Today it confirmed that the official name of the EV will be ‘Simple One’.

Simple One trademark (Image credit: Simple Energy)

Speaking on this announcement, Mr Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. Although it was known as Mark2, the name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective. The team is now gearing up for the launch.”

The Simple One electric scooter has a claimed range of 240 km, which is far higher than the competition and likely to be the highest in the segment. It’s unclear how that figure will be achieved, but we expect it to be only in a low-performance Eco mode.

We have a name for our scooter ! 😁June 26, 2021 See more

It has also been confirmed that the Simple One eScooter price in India will be between Rs 1,10,000 and Rs 1,20,000 — putting Simple Energy in the same league as that of the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and possibly even the Ola Electric scooter. There could be some changes in the pricing structure owing to the new subsidies under the FAME-II policy.

The Simple Energy electric scooter will be unveiled on August 15 (Independence Day of India) in Bangalore, with the first phase covering the markets of Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, followed by other cities in the months to come.

Aspects such as battery capacity, fast charging network, battery swapping mechanism and others remain unknown.