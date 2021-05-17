Simple Energy electric scooter to be unveiled on August 15 in India

Simple Energy is all set to unveil its upcoming flagship electric scooter in India on August 15. Internally called the ‘Mark 2’, it will compete with the likes of the Ather 450X and Ola Electric’s offering in the same space.

The Bangalore-based EV startup has confirmed that its first e-scooter will launch on Independence Day this year — which is only three months away. Simple Energy will commence sales in Bangalore first, while also setting up a fast-charging network in the city, before expanding to other South Indian markets such as Chenna and Hyderabad. Eventually, it aims to have a presence across the country.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. 15th August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian Company. Due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead.”

We are coming this Independence day!!!#IndependenceDay #startup #StartupIndia #electricvehicles #simple #automobile #design #comingsoon #15thaugust #MakeInIndia #madeforyou #Bengaluru #bethechange pic.twitter.com/mP7A1PQ9f6May 15, 2021 See more

The electric vehicle company had its prototype ready early last year and spent the following months developing the production variant — code-named Simple Energy Mark 2. Some of its key specifications have already been mentioned, such as a range of 240 km in Eco mode, a top speed of 100 kmph and a 0-50 kmph acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

Simple Energy’s maiden scooter will also have a futuristic design with a mid-drive motor and a removable battery for quickly swapping in a new pack. Other smart features include a touchscreen dashboard, navigation, Bluetooth, etc. Interestingly, it has also been confirmed that the electric scooter will be priced between Rs 1,10,000 and Rs 1,20,000 — undercutting the aforementioned competition.

Recently, Simple Energy released photos of its electric scooter prototype in action on a test track. In the next quarter, it will look to raise Series A funding of $15 million to fuel production and deliveries.