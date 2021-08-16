Ola S1 and S1 Po Electric scooters launched in India at a price starting Rs. 99,999

India is one of the biggest two-wheeler markets globally and it is on the cusp of going all-electric. In a bid to lead the revolution, Ola, the ride-sharing outfit, has announced a couple of electric scooters in India under a new brand known as Ola Electric Mobility.

The two scooters that the company has announced are called S1 and S1 Pro. While the Ola S1 will be available in 5 different colour options, the S1 Pro will have 10 different colourways to choose from.

The S1 and S1 Pro are the first models to roll out of its massive Future Factory in Tamil Nadu. Once completed the factory can churn out 10 million scooters every year which will be sold in international markets apart from India. The company has plans to make electric cars as well in this factory.

Ola Electric Scooters - Price

According to the company, the Ola S1 will be available for Rs. 99,999 (ex. showroom) while the Ola S1 can be bought at a starting price of Rs. 129,999 (ex. showroom). Subsidies applicable as per the FAME II and respective state’s EV policy brings the acquisition costs further down undercutting the competitor products like Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and even ICE vehicles like Honda Activa – India’s most used ungeared two-wheeler.

To put things in perspective, the price of Ola S1 after Gujarat’s state subsidy comes down to Rs 79,999 (on-road) while the price in Delhi after similar subsidies will come down to Rs 85, 099 and approximately Rs 89,999 in Maharastra.

These scoters will be available to purchase starting September 8 while the deliveries will tentatively in October across 1,000 cities and towns in India. Ola had started accepting blind pre-orders for Rs. 500, way ahead of the launch and the company said that it received over 1 lac pre-bookings within 24 hours. According to the company, these users will be given a preference when it starts home-delivering the two-wheelers.

Ola Electric Scooters – Specs and features

The Ola scooters will come with features like a smart touch-friendly Digi console that can be customized according to users’ choice and preference. This console will offer navigation, allow users to respond to calls received on their smartphones, and have various profiles for different users in the family.

The scooters will have proximity unlock, reverse mode and an option to choose between silent mode or emit a customizable sound using the built-in speakers. The scooter will come with an octa-core processor to power the digital console and have 3GB of internal space to store your favourite music that can be enjoyed during daily commute.

While both the scooters are similar in terms of design and features, the key differentiator is the battery capacity and range offered. The company claims that the S1 and S1 Pro have a range of 121km and 181km which is impressive though this would be slightly lesser in real-world usage.

As revealed earlier, both scooters come with fixed batteries and the S1 comes with a 2.98kWh unit while the S1 Pro has a 3.97kWh battery. The scooters come with a portable home charger that, according to Ola, can fully charge the scooters in 4.48 hours and 6.30 hours. The company is also planning to come up with its Hyper charging network that will help users on the go to quickly top up the batteries. In terms of speed, the S1 can go up to 90kph, while the S1 Pro will max out at 115kph.

