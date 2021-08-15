Simple One electric scooter launched: 200+ km range, 105 kmph speed, removable battery

Simple Energy unveiled the Simple One electric scooter in India today. With the launch, the company now claims the titles for the quickest scooter, the longest range electric two-wheeler, the largest boot storage, and then some.

Simple Energy is a Bangalore-based electric vehicle company founded in 2019. The Simple One is its flagship product, which has been entirely designed and manufactured in India. Production will take place in a million-unit facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The Simple Energy Simple One electric scooter comes in a single variant and is priced at Rs 1,09,999(ex-showroom). It can now be ordered for a price of Rs 1,947, with deliveries starting in a phased manner. Colour options include Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White.

Confirmed launch markets include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab

Specs and features

Range : 203 km

: 203 km Battery : 4.8 kWh

: 4.8 kWh Torque : 72 Nm

: 72 Nm Motor : 4.5 kW (nominal), 7 kW (peak)

: 4.5 kW (nominal), 7 kW (peak) Weight: 110 kg

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The biggest talking point of the Simple One is its range. It has three driving modes, with Economy offering over 236 km on a single charge at a speed of around 50 kmph, with Ride, Dash, and Sonic being the other modes.

In Sonic, the Simple One becomes the new quickest scooter in India with a 0-40 kmph acceleration in 3.05 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 3.6 seconds — with a top speed of 105 kmph.

All the performance is derived from an in-house motor and powertrain achieving a peak output of 7kW and 72Nm of torque.

The removable battery pack (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

CEO Suhas Rajkumar tells us that the 236 km of range will be easily achievable by most users. The battery pack has a capacity of 4.8 kWh and is removable for easier charging at home. The Simple One also supports fast charging where a 60-second top-up will give a range of 2.5 km using the Simple Loop fast charging network. Home charging will take 2.75 hours while the portable battery can be charged in 75 minutes.

Other features include a best-in-class 30L boot space, a kerb weight of 120 kg, 12-inch tyres, dual disc brakes with regenerative braking, and more. As for smarts, it has 4G connectivity, GPS, music controls, calls, document storage, TPMS, find my bike, geofencing, schedule power on, etc.