Simple One to have the largest boot of any premium scooter

Simple Energy will unveil its flagship electric scooter later this week, but a lot still remains unknown about it. Today, it revealed details about its boot size and fast-charging network — both of which seem to be the best-in-class.

The Simple One electric scooter will launch in India on August 15 , with bookings opening on the same day and deliveries commencing a few months later. It will be the second major startup in the electric two-wheeler market after Ather Energy. The event will be live-streamed on Simple Energy’s YouTube channel on Sunday at 4 pm.

Ahead of the event, Simple Energy revealed that the Simple One will have a boot capacity of 30L, which is the largest in the premium segment of scooters. For reference, the electric Ather 450X has a boot space of 22L while the Suzuki Burgman has a capacity of 21.5L. The company also mentioned that the boot will be under the seat, which means that the battery pack and motor will be on the floorboard of the scooter — offering better stability, weight distribution and grip.

For the first time, Simple Energy also detailed its fast-charging network. Called Simple Loop, more than 300 charging stations will be set up across the country in the coming months. Using one of these points, the Simple One will gain a range of 2.5 km in 60 seconds, making it the fastest charging speed on any electric two-wheeler currently available — the Ather 450X takes a minute to get 1.5 km of range and about an hour for a full charge. The overall charge time was not mentioned, but knowing the battery capacity and range, we’d expect that number to be close to 90 minutes.

What the Simple Loop fast charger will look like (Image credit: Simple Energy)

If that wasn’t enough, the Simple One’s battery will also be removable, making it easy to take home and charge when needed. The system and model have not been revealed yet, but the option will exist for those who prefer home charging.

The Simple One will be priced at around Rs 1.2 lacs and will be available in the states of Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab in the first phase. The EVs will be manufactured at a facility in Hosur .