Simple Energy begins work on a million-unit capacity factory

Simple Energy will unveil its flagship electric scooter next week, taking on the likes of Ather Energy and Ola electric. Ahead of the launch, it revealed its production plans and details of its upcoming factory.

The Simple One electric scooter will be unveiled on August 15 — the same date as that of Ola Electric. Simple Energy will open bookings soon after the launch, but deliveries are expected to start only by next year. Here’s everything to know about its EV factory.

Simple Energy’s first factory is being set up in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the plant will span 2 lac sq ft and have an annual production capacity of one million units — however, that doesn’t mean that there will be a million Simple Ones on the road by the end of 2022. The actual production figures will be close to 50,000 units.

Over 1,000 jobs will be created by the Simple Energy factory at the start, with the number increasing in the later phases. The company plans to invest over Rs 350 crores in the next two years to expand its footprint across India. Sales will start with the metro cities and will then reach other markets.

Speaking on this development, Mr Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “This is a huge milestone for Simple Energy. Although we aim to lead electric mobility in the country, we will now be able to cater to a larger audience faster than ever. We look forward to the launch on 15th August to embark on this remarkable initiative.”

The Simple One electric scooter will have a range of over 240 km with a 4.8kW removable battery — making it the highest-range e-scooter. It will also have great performance with a 0-40 kmph acceleration in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of around 100 kmph. There will also be a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with GPS navigation, 4G, Bluetooth connectivity, real-time efficiency and other smart features.