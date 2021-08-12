Simple One removable battery detailed; pre-orders open August 15

Simple Energy will finally unveil its flagship electric scooter this weekend. While some of its specifications have already been revealed, its design and pricing remain unknown. In an attempt to keep the interest high, today the startup gave us the first look at its portable battery pack and shared pre-order details.

The Simple One will be unveiled on August 15 at 4 pm. Right after the launch at 5 pm, users from across India will be able to pre-order the electric scooter from the company’s website for an amount of Rs 1,947. The orders will be completely refundable too. Delivery timelines have not been mentioned yet, but it does state pre-orders will be prioritized when production begins. The scooters will be manufactured at a 2 lac sq ft facility in Hosur , Tamil Nadu.

Simple Energy also gave us a look at the Simple One’s removable battery pack. It will be stored under the footboard of the scooter and will have matching grey colour. It weighs around 6 kg and has been designed for Indian weather conditions. Thanks to its portable nature, the battery can be removed from the vehicle and taken home for charging.

With a range of over 200 km on a single charge, the Simple One will have the longest range among all the electric scooters currently available. Not only will the battery be removable, but it will also support fast charging via the Simple Loop network , where a 60-second top-up will give 2.5 km of range.

The Simple One electric scooter will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode, a top speed of 100 kmph, 0-50 kmph acceleration in 3.6 seconds, 30L boot capacity, a smart dashboard with 4G connectivity, GPS navigation, Bluetooth and more. It will be priced between Rs 1.1 lac and Rs 1.2 lac, and will be available in a single variant . In the first phase, states of Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab will be covered.