Ola is offering S1 Pro with limited features to all the S1 customers

Ola Electric has reportedly deferred the production of one of its two scooters in less than 6 months of the announcement. The company has sent emails to the customers suggesting that the production of the Pro variant has been prioritized and the manufacturing of the stock variant has been pushed to the end of 2022.

Further, the company has informed the customers who had initially booked the cheaper version that they can opt for the Ola S1 Pro now and get the scooter delivered by February. The other option is to obviously wait till the time the company restarts the production of Ola S1.

We’re upgrading all our S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. You’ll get all S1 features and can unlock Pro range, hyper mode, other features with a performance upgrade.Thank you for being early supporters of Mission Electric!Dispatch in Jan, Feb. Email to follow with details.January 15, 2022 See more

This free upgrade to S1 Pro isn’t as straightforward as it looks. The upgraded scooter will look and feel exactly like the Ola S1 Pro, however, its feature set will be limited. And the users who opt for this upgrade need to pay Rs. 30,000 to unlock Pro features like – additional range and Hyper mode amongst others with a performance upgrade.

Hi, we’re upgrading you to our S1 Pro hardware! You get the best hardware for free and you can unlock Pro range, the fav Hyper Mode & more for just ₹30,000! Final payment window opens Jan 21 and we’ll be dispatching across Jan & Feb. Thank you for supporting #MissionElectricJanuary 16, 2022 See more

That said, the users opting to get the top-specced variant instead of the Ola S1, will also get a chance to pick the colour of their choice. The company is planning to open the final payment window on January 21 and plans to dispatch the scooters across January and February.

Though for some users, this is proving to be a blessing in disguise since they will have a scooter that is future proof and can get additional features in case the need arises. However, people who cannot pay the extra Rs. 30,000 will have to live with a scooter that has way more potential but there is no way to access them without paying.

However, even if users decide to pay there is a catch. The company had recently informed that several features that were advertised during the launch event will be only available around June 2022.

It is clear that the company is struggling to produce the required number of scooters and has been forced to halt the production of the cheaper variant. This move, however, will help the company train all its production lines to focus on making one product which in turn would help the customers who are waiting for the scooter delivery.

The company has not given any clarification behind this decision. Several reports claim that the company did not produce Ola S1 at all and even for the test rides, the company had offered the S1 Pro variant – thus suggesting that the production issues aren’t fresh.

