Should I buy August Home smart locks?

August Smart Lock and Smart Lock Pro

A pair of subtle smart locks

Pro models includes Wi-Fi bridge

Sleek designs

Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant support

Expensive Pro model

Base model requires pricey add-on for Wi-Fi features

The bottom line

August's Smart Lock and Smart Lock Pro are wirelessly connected deadbolts aimed at making it easier for you to come and go.

Neither model replaces your existing deadbolt, so you can still use your keys on the outside. But, both smart locks add an easy way for you, your family, or your friends to unlock the door with a phone, and the devices can automatically lock up behind you.

The base August Smart Lock is more affordable at $149 (about £110), but requires a separate August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for more advanced features.

The August Smart Lock Pro has more features, and it comes bundled with the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, giving it even more functionality out of the box. But, it's starting price of $279 (about £210) is steep.

August Smart Locks: what you need to know

August's Smart Lock is slick looking, and the Smart Lock Pro is goes even further. The locks are also subtle, as both locks can mount onto existing single-cylinder deadbolts, replacing the locking mechanism on the interior side of the door while the keyhole on the exterior remains the same. So, someone looking at your lock from the outside wouldn't know it's a connected smart lock.

Both locks let you use your phone as the key, with Bluetooth, GPS, and the August app working together to automatically unlock the door when you get home. The locks can also automatically lock when you leave.

Helpfully, August's DoorSense will determine if your door is actually closed and locked, or if it's been left ajar.

August's Connect Wi-Fi Bridge adds more functionality to each lock, but only the Smart Lock Pro comes with it bundled into the package. The Bridge gives the Smart Lock support for Amazon Echo and Alexa, Google Home and Google Assistant, and remote control of the lock when you're out of Bluetooth Range. The Pro model goes further, with support for Apple HomeKit and Siri.

For smart home fans looking to integrate a smart lock into their existing ecosystem, the Smart Lock Pro's support for Z-Wave Plus will make it a better choice.

Users can share access codes with friends and family, so they won't need a key to get in. And, August's app also has integration for apps like Airbnb, making it easier to get in without having to worry about lost, stolen, or copied keys. The August app will also let you keep track of who has come in.

Should I buy it?

Shoppers looking to just get a smart lock have a good pick in the base August Smart Lock. It's affordable price, nice design, and potential for upgrades make it a good starting point for anyone.

The August Smart Lock Pro is a harder sell, given the high price. But, shoppers hoping for an easy-to-install, easy-to-use smart lock with great looks, support for the most popular voice assistants, and remote control over the internet, the Smart Lock Pro is a complete package.