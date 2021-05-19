Samsung unveils new power management chips for DDR5 DRAM

Samsung Electronics has unveiled three new power-controlling chips that minimize overall power consumption while improving performance of of DDR5 DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) modules.

The company has come up with three power management integrated circuit (PMIC) products --- S2FPD01, S2FPD02, and S2FPC01 --- for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs, as well as other devices, including PCs, gaming consoles and wireless earphones.

A PMIC is an integrated circuit that receives the main power input and distributes the power to each electronics part with efficiency and stability. While PMICs for DDR4 DRAM are located on a separate circuit board, new PMICs for DDR5 DRAM will be equipped on the same board for reliable and quick power supply to the DRAM.

It also promises faster data transfer speed compared to DDR4 DRAM.

New ICs being tested by customers

Samsung, in a press release, said it applied asynchronous based dual phase buck control scheme technology to detect voltage changes in real time. Such a solution also minimizes use of multilayer ceramic capacitors, giving more design options for DRAM module makers.

According to the company, the S2FPD01 and S2FPD02 are enterprise-use PMICs for data centers made with the 130-nanometer process, while S2FPC01 is a client-use PMIC for personal computers with 90-nanometer node.

"With enhanced power efficiency and low-output ripple voltage, the new PMICs ― S2FPD01, S2FPD02 and S2FPC01 ― allow data centers, enterprise servers and PC applications to take full advantage of their DDR5 performance for highly demanding, memory-intensive tasks," Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, said.

Samsung added that the three new products are currently being tested by customers.