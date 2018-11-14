Samsung to launch Galaxy A9 (2018) with four cameras on November 20

World’s first smartphone with four cameras, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is coming to India. Samsung India has started sending out invites for the launch event scheduled on November 20.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was unveiled in October at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is the first smartphone to have a quad camera setup on the rear. Samsung says the camera is 'optimized for Instagram', as it aims to serve millennials who care for camera quality.

In the US, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is priced at $720 (approx. Rs 52,000), but we expect it to be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.

The four cameras

The four camera setup is a combination of a 24MP primary camera, an 8MP 120-degree wide angle lens, a 5MP depth-sensing camera, which collects data used in Samsung’s Live Focus bokeh mode, and a 10MP telephoto lens to allow 2X zoom over the primary camera.

The phone uses the primary camera to capture in auto mode and is also the best for low-light situations. The wide angle lens allows you to capture a wider frame, whereas the 5MP depth-sensing camera works with the primary lens to create background blur effect in the pictures.

Round the front, there's a 24MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Specifications

You get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7885 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD slot, Android 8 Oreo and a 3,800mAh battery (with fast charge support) inside the Galaxy A9.