Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra official render leaks from Samsung website

An official render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has just been leaked...by Samsung itself. And it looks a lot like previous renders of the upcoming top-tier flagship phone.

Leaker Max Weinbach was seemingly the first to reveal a pair of images, noting he’d found them on a Russian Samsung website. Other leakers quickly spread the word, with Ben Geskin even tweeting a link – which was still live at press time – that pointed to one of the photos on Samsung’s official site.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5eJuly 1, 2020

Leaker @OnLeaks noted the similarity between the new image and the unofficial render he had leaked back in May – though he’d referred to it as the Galaxy Note 20 Plus instead of the Note 20 Ultra.

Nothing in the new image indicates that this is the Ultra model, as even the image’s link slug refers to it as the ‘galaxy-note8’, so it’s the series of leakers who are asserting that this is, in fact, the long-rumored Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Should you go Ultra? Here's how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compared to the S20 and S20 plus

Best phones: the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra made the list

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 line could be revealed in August

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: real or not?

While we’d presumed that the release of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra indicated that there would be a stylus-packing Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a recent tipster stated that the company would only release a standard and Plus-sized model.

The subsequent appearance of a Bluetooth SIG certification mentioning the Note 20 Ultra by name, however, resurrected the possibility that we’d get a top-specced model in the Note 20 line. An even more recent specs leak reinforced the existence of an Ultra model.

Since we’re expecting the Note 20 line to come out in August, we’re anticipating more leaks and rumors that give us insight into what the Ultra looks like – though an image off an official Samsung site is a good start.