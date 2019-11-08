Rick and Morty season 4 release date, rumors, and the return of Evil Morty

TV fans all over the world are waiting with bated breath for news of a Rick and Morty season 4 release date, after Adult Swim's animated sci-fi show completed its third season in October 2017.

The show centers around the Smith family, which consists of married couple Jerry and Beth, their two children Summer and Morty, and Beth’s alcoholic mad scientist father Rick, who has commandeered their garage for use as his personal laboratory.

It’s been a long time coming, but negotiations with Adult Swim concluded in May 2018 with the renewal of the beloved series for 70 new episodes – more than the first three seasons of Rick and Morty combined.

That enormous commission is a testament to the show’s success, which has surpassed its status as a cult favorite to become one of Adult Swim's most loved syndicated series.

While Rick and Morty has traditionally been one of Netflix's most popular shows outside of the US, the fourth season will air on Channel 4 in the UK instead, after the broadcaster outbid Netflix.

UPDATE: Rick and Morty has returned! And it has a new UK airdate on E4, after a lot of negative feedback to its original 2020 date. The show will air in the UK beginning November 20 at 10PM.

Here's one of the promo images from the @RickandMorty Twitter account. Image Credit: Adult Swim

Part of Rick and Morty’s success is down to its masterful combination of wacky, borderline-offensive comedy with truly stirring character arcs, from Rick’s self destructive nihilism to Morty’s acceptance of humanity’s insignificance within the larger universe (and his inherent teenage awkwardness).

The series largely focuses on the adventures of Rick and Morty, who travel to other planets and dimensions using Rick’s flying car, allowing us to see multiple versions of the characters who exist within the multiverse.

While Rick is eccentric, nihilistic and reckless, Morty is anxious and self-conscious, acting as the moral compass that tempers his grandfather’s massive ego.

Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, everybody's gonna die. Come watch TV. Morty Smith

When will Rick and Morty season 4 be released?

Traditionally there have been huge stretches in between series, and season four is no different, with the previous season ending in October 2017.

That being said, Rick and Morty season 4 has begun airing as of November 10 2019 – the new season will be split into two halves, with five episodes to air either side of the new year.

We might not have so long to wait for season 5 however; co-creator Justin Roiland confirmed in an interview with Polygon that the renewal deal would allow the team to reduce the gaps in between seasons and “keep the machine going”.

Rick and Morty season 4 trailers

There's a full trailer for Rick and Morty season 4, and it looks like we're in for a treat. It gives us a sneak peek of the new episodes, revealing a dramatic fight between Beth and Summer, Morty's battle with a mysterious disease, and the long-awaited return of Mr. Poopybutthole.

The first clip from season 4 appeared on the Adult Swim YouTube channel on July 19, and reveals that one episode will star an alien called Gloopie (voiced by Taika Waititi), who helps Jerry to launch an app.

You can watch the clip below:

What will happen in Rick and Morty season 4?

Rick and Morty’s storylines are so wild, it’s quite difficult to say where the next season will take us, but we can be fairly sure we’ll be seeing lots more adventures through space and time.

However, the scant information we do have on the new season means we can speculate as to its contents.

Evil Morty's reign of terror

A new teaser from the Rick and Morty Twitter account depicts rows upon rows of Mortys – one of which sports wires coming out of one eye, which fans of the show will know is an indication that this particular Morty is in fact, 'Evil Morty'. The caption reads 'Black and white and dread all over', suggesting that the villain could be back to continue his reign of terror across the universe.

Black and white and dread all over.

Rick leaves home

The official Twitter for Rick and Morty has also revealed a few stills from the new season, one of which shows Rick walking peacefully through a field, away from his flying car – could season 4 see Rick abandon his family once more?

The promised land is near. Here are the first images from Season 4.

The return of the Vindicators

Remember the intergalactic crime-fighting Vindicators from season 3? Another still shared on Twitter shows Rick with aliens that look pretty similar to one of the team’s members, Crocubot, who was crushed to death as a result of Rick’s egomaniacal Saw-like game.

At the end of the episode, lead Vindicator Supernova goes mad with desire for revenge and tries to kill Rick and Morty before escaping – so we could be in for a final showdown between Rick and the cosmic heroine.

Inter-Dimensional Cable 3

One of the most loved aspects of the series is Interdimensional Cable – a plot point that first appeared in season 1, when Rick hijacks the family’s cable box so that it has access to TV channels from across multiple dimensions and universes.

As the family watches, we’re treated to the infinite possibilities of multiverse TV, including a crime show in a universe where people evolved from corn, and an advert for a restaurant that caters exclusively to people with tiny mouths.

According to an article by Inverse, the return of Inter-Dimensional Cable is all but confirmed, after Roiland shared an image of a recording booth on Instagram with the caption “Idc3 (maybe) @rickandmorty” – Idc3 could easily stand for Interdimensional Cable 3.

Taika Waititi at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in July 2019. (Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rick and Morty season 4 confirmed guest stars

Since Rick and Morty's explosion in popularity, it's little wonder that celebrities are lining up to make guest appearances on the madcap sci-fi series. Here are some of the names confirmed to appear in Rick and Morty season 4:

Taika Waititi

Confirmation of the Thor: Ragnarok director's involvement in season 4 of Rick and Morty came as part of the clip released on the Adult Swim YouTube channel in July, which shows off Waititi's voice acting chops as an app-making alien called Gloopie.

Sam Neill

Joining Waititi as a fellow member of Gloopie's species is Sam Neill, whose perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993). In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Justin Roiland dispelled hopes that Neill would be riffing off his Jurassic Park role, saying only that his character is "from the same species as Taika’s character, and we wanted a Kiwi flavor to their species".

Kathleen Turner

That's right; legendary actress Kathleen Turner will lend her sultry smoky voice to Rick and Morty season 4 in an as of now unknown role. It wouldn't be the first time Turner has been cartoonified – she provided the unmistakeable voice of Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988).

Matthew Broderick

Another old hat at cartoon voice-acting, you may remember Matthew Broderick as the voice of Simba in the original Lion King (1994) – the adult Simba, that is. More recently, he appeared in the wildly popular animated Netflix series Bojack Horseman, playing the titular character's grandfather.

Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham, AKA, Ser Davos Seaworth of Game of Thrones fame hasn't done much in the way of voice acting work – however, we can't wait to hear his lilting Irish tones in Rick and Morty season 4.

Paul Giamatti

The US actor and producer who's best known for roles in Private Parts (1997), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and Cinderella Man (2005), has also been confirmed for a role in Rick and Morty season 4 – what that will entail is still to be confirmed.