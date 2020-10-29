Resident Evil 3: Cloud Version could join Control and Hitman 3 on Nintendo Switch

Resident Evil 3 could be coming to Nintendo Switch, after a logo for a cloud version of the survival horror game was spotted.

Nintendo recently announced that’s hybrid console is getting Control and Hitman 3 via the cloud, which lets you stream the game to the Nintendo Switch.

It looks like Capcom's classic could be next, as a logo for the game was spotted on the website the Switch takes you to play Control. It has, predictably, since been removed, but you can see a screengrab below.

The Japanese company has also been experimenting with the idea for quite some time, with Resident Evil 7 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey both coming to the platform via the cloud.

As the Nintendo Switch is unable to deliver the sheer graphical grunt of the PS4 or Xbox One – though it has received some seemingly impossible ports in the past like The Witcher 3 – cloud gaming paves the way for the system to receive more technically impressive games that simply wouldn’t run on the Switch’s weaker hardware.

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of Capcom’s zombie-filled classic, which debuted in 1999 on the PSOne. With gorgeous new graphics, better controls and additional content, Nintendo Switch owners will have plenty to enjoy if the game does indeed come to the platform.

Cloudy with a chance of zombies

Of course, streaming a game via the cloud does have its caveats. You’ll need a fast and reliable internet connection, and input lag can sometimes be a concern in more reaction-based titles. As Resident Evil 3 is a slower-paced affair, though, this shouldn’t be an issue.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to widen the technical gap even further, cloud gaming could ensure that more games come to Nintendo Switch in the next few years, helping prolong the lifespan of the system.

