Resident Evil 2 remake DLCs are already in the works

Capcom has confirmed that two DLCs will be released for the Resident Evil 2 remake post-launch.

The announcement was made during Capcom's special launch stream event for the Resident Evil 2 remake - which is due for release on January 25. The developer revealed that two DLCs are planned: 'Classic 98’ and 'The Ghost Survivors'.

The 'Classic 98' DLC costume set sees Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy return to their original polygon character models. While this DLC will initially launch in Japan, it will be available worldwide from March 22 - however, a price hasn't been announced yet.

On the other hand, The Ghost Survivors DLC is a new game mode which allows you to play as multiple characters (via Resetera ).

The mode will have randomized rogue-like elements, a shop where in-game points can be traded and aims to be as replayable as possible. The Ghost Survivors DLC will be a free update, but no date has been announced yet.

The Resident Evil 2 remake will release on January 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.