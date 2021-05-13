Redmi Watch with built-in GPS launched for Rs 3,999

The new Redmi Watch marks the brand’s entry into yet another segment — smartwatches . It is the company’s second wearable after last year’s Redmi Band.

The Redmi Watch is a rebranded Xiaomi Mi Band Lite for India. At its price, it competes with the likes of the Amazfit Bip U Pro , Realme Watch S , Honor Watch ES and other budget smartwatches.

Redmi Watch price in India and availability

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Redmi Watch is available in three colour options and multiple strap options. Flipkart is the online sale partner and the first sale is scheduled for May to 25.

Watch case colours: Ivory, Black, Blue

Strap options: Ivory, Black, Blue, Olive

Redmi Watch specs and features

The feature that actually makes the Redmi Watch stand out from the crowd is the built-in GPS which allows you to track walks and runs without having to carry your phone along. While it might not be the cheapest one to sport an in-built GPS, the Redmi Watch is one of the few smartwatches in the sub Rs 5,000 to feature the same.

With the GPS + GLONASS combo and multiple sensors, the watch can track your speed, distance and calories burnt. In terms of sensors, the Redmi Watch comes with a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, L-Sensor, Compass, and barometer. For connectivity, the watch comes with Bluetooth 5.1.

The wearable also comes with a 24/7 PPG heart rate monitor and can notify when your heart rate goes above normal levels. It can also save your resting heart rate data for 30 days to help monitor long-term heart rate changes. You also get a sleep tracker with complete sleep data such as deep sleep, light sleep, and sleep duration. Though, the Redmi Watch notably missed out on an SpO2 monitor.

In terms of tracking, the Redmi watch can track 11 sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, open water swimming, freestyle, pool swimming, cricket, trekking, trail run, walking, and indoor cycling.

The Redmi Watch comes with a minimalist and lightweight design. The smartwatch weighs just 35 gram and is 10.9mm thick. As for the protection, the watch has 5 ATM water resistance which means you will be able to wear it during workouts and even to track open pool swimming.

On the front, you get a 1.4-inch square TFT display with 480 nits brightness and 323ppi pixel density. It is a touch screen colour display. The watch also comes with support for over 200 watch faces which can be accessed via the companion Xiaomi Wear application. Additionally, you will be able to customize your watch face with more than 2400 combinations. However, the Redmi Watch doesn’t come with any protection glass on the display.

Lastly, the Redmi Watch is packed with a 230mAh battery and is said to last up to 9 days on a single charge. You get up to 10 hours in GPS mode. For charging, the Redmi watch uses a magnetic charging cradle.

Along with the Redmi Watch, the company also announced the Redmi Note 10S as the fourth member in the Redmi Note 10 series.

