Redmi Band, new Xiaomi products announced at Mi Fan Festival in China

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi unveiled its first-ever fitness band in China today at the ongoing Mi Fan Festival 2020. It’s dubbed as the Redmi Band, and it comes at a super affordable price of only 99 Yuan ($14). However, Redmi will be holding a crowdfunding campaign on April 9, where the band will be priced at 95 Yuan ($13). The Mi Fan Festival also saw several other Xiaomi products unveiled today in the IoT category, such as smart TVs, washing machines, and smart air conditioners.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi’s first fitness tracker comes with a 1.08-inch color display, and the module is fitted in an edgy rectangular dial, unlike Xiaomi’s fitness bands, which are rather pill-shaped and round. Now, a lot of specifics about the hardware are still unavailable; hence we don’t know the exact resolution of the display. However, we do know that the company promises 14-day battery life from a single charge. The Redmi Band charges via a USB-A port at the end of the chassis itself, which means you won’t have to go looking for chargers.

Being a fitness tracker, Redmi has loaded the band with an optical heart rate sensor. It’s a given that the wearable will be able to track your myriad daily activities such as running, swimming, and more. In comparison to the Mi Band 4, the Redmi Band lacks NFC. The strap is available in four colors, black, blue, red, and brown.

Other noteworthy launches today include two new Xiaomi smart TVs - the Xiaomi 75 inch Full-Screen TV Pro, a 60 inch model for the Mi TV 4A, and Mi Air 2S wireless earbuds. The Mi TV 4A will cost 1,999 Yuan ( ~$281) while the 75-inch model costs 5,999 Yuan (~$845).