Redmi 9A goes on sale in India today

Xiaomi's latest affordable entry-level budget phone, the Redmi 9A will go on sale in India for the first time today. The device was unveiled recently along with new Redmi branded earphones.

The Redmi 9A will go on sale at 12 noon today on Amazon.in and Mi.com. The base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at 6,799 and the 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. The device will be available in three colour options Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black.

The Redmi 9A is the sixth device in the Redmi 9 family after the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro max, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9. The Redmi 9A comes under 'Make in India' initiative and is manufactured in India.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi 9A specs

The Redmi 9A comes an Aura 360-design and flaunts a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a dew-drop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Redmi 9, the display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light. On the inside, the Realme 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC onboard clocked at 2GHz. It is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13MP sensor. For selfies, you get a 5MP snapper on the device with 83-degree FoV. There is a single flashlight on the device to help in low-light scenarios. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Further, the device will have a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via micro USB port. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM 4G LTE, VoLTE, and you also get an expandable slot for expansion up to 512GB. Other features include Face unlock, P2i water resistance, and there is also a 3.5mm audio jack onboard.