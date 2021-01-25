Realme X7 and X7 Pro may launch on February 4

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro have been in the news lately and most aspects of the two smartphones have already been revealed via leaks. And now it seems like the launch date of the two devices has also made it to the leaksters who predict February 4 to be the date.

With just a few days to go for the official launch, Realme has confirmed that the two would be available on Flipkart. The two smartphones have also been reported to feature MediaTek Dimensity chips.

The launch date was tweeted by a member of the tech media, and was later deleted. As for the availability on Flipkart, the page teasing the launch is available on their website but can only be viewed on mobile.

(Image credit: Amit Bhawani/Twitter)

Realme X7 and X7 Pro: Details

The Realme X7 series stands out from the crowd when it comes to the design language, thanks to the new polarizing design. The Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 come with a gradient finish with a huge ‘Dare to Leap’ motifon the back, making it one of the most eye-catching smartphone designs of the season.

Apart from that, the Realme X7 Pro is available in Black and Fantasy White colour option while the Realme X7 is available in Blue and Fantasy White colour options. They weigh around 184 grams and 175 grams respectively, coming in at 8.5mm and 8.1mm thickness respectively.

Moving on to the display, the Realme X7 Pro offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, 1200 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 103% NTSC coverage. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It could be the cheapest phone to offer an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 sports a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. However, it misses out on the high refresh rate here. You get a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass as well.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The MediaTek Dimesity series will be available in India for the first time. The Realme X7 Pro is powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus. It is built on 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6Ghz. It is a 5G capable chipset as well. The graphics will be taken care of by a 9-core Mali-77 GPU. The device also comes with vapour cooling system to keep the thermals under control.

The Realme X7 is powered by a slightly underpowered Dimensity 800U chipset which is also a 5G SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and built on 7nm process. Mali G-57 will take care of graphics.

The Realme X7 is available in 6+128GB and 8+128GB configurations while the X7 Pro is available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB combo. LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage standards are used. We could see some differences in the configurations available in India.

Cameras have always been a strong point of Realme smartphones. The Realme X7 also tries to replicate the same with a familiar quad-camera setup: a primary 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP(f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP retro portrait lens with f/2.4. On the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera.

The optics are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro except for the 2MP retro portrait lenses on the Pro variant, you get a 2MP black and white portrait camera. The Realme X7 also comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

The camera feature includes super night scene, panorama, pro mode, time-lapse, bokeh, HDR, ultra-wide-angle, super macro, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, filters, colourful mode, super text, portrait distortion correction, movie mode, UIS and UIS Max for stabilized video recording, ultra-wide video, 4K video, and Full HD @ 120fps video and HD slow-mo at 240fps.

Recently, the company brought the 65W fast charging tech to the budget segment with the Realme 7 Pro and the Narzo 20 Pro. The Realme X7 family does the same, promising to recharge the phone completely in under 40 minutes. The Pro variant has a slightly 4,500mAh battery while the regular one has a 4,300mAh unit.