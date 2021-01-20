Realme X7 India launch: design, slimness and colours teased by CEO

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are expected to launch in India in the coming weeks. To keep the hype up, the company’s CEO shared an image which shows how sleek the phone will be.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has been teasing the Realme X7 series launch since a few months now, with the first quarter of 2021 being the expected release timeframe. For context, the phones were unveiled in China in September. They will be amongst the first smartphones to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity chipsets for affordable 5G.

While we wait for the official Realme X7 India launch date, Sheth took to Twitter to share a photo of the phone beside a stack of six cards, suggesting that the phone will be pretty slim and the design will be one of the areas of focus. It will be one of the thinnest 5G smartphones. We can also see a large ‘Dare to leap’ motif on the back, which is one of the new design elements that will debut on the X7 series.

The Realme X7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the cheapest phones to do so. There’s a quad-camera array on the back with a 64P f/1.7 primary camera (Sony IMX686), followed by an 8MP(f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera. It sports a large 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, which should take just about 30 minutes.

The Realme X7 on the other hand is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which is a 7nm platform with 5G. It has a slightly smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a modest 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The camera setup is smaller but the battery is a little smaller at 4,300mAh. 65W fast charging will still be available though.

We expect the phones to launch in mid-February in India.