Realme X7 and X7 Pro launch in India will be early 2021

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021 with the aim to “democratise 5G technology in 2021”.

Originally unveiled during September in China, the Realme X7 series was amongst the most affordable 5G smartphones in the world. This was achieved by opting for MediaTek’s new crop of Dimensity chipsets, which strike a fine balance between price, performance and features. While the Realme X7 is slated to be the first device to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs in India, it will soon be followed by many more, as TechRadar exclusively confirmed recently.

We were the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with #realmeX50Pro. Now our plan is to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of #realmeX7 series & then bring it to more devices. #DareToLeap with us as #realme gets ready to be the 5G leader.November 13, 2020

The series consists of two devices - the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro. While both follow a similarly bold design, most of the specifications are pretty different.

The higher-end Realme X7 Pro is powered by the 7nm Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, which is MediaTek’s current flagship offering. Along with strong performance brought by the octa-core architecture, it also supports SA and NSA 5G standards. It is also one of the cheapest phones to offer a 120Hz AMOLED display, which is spread across 6.55-inches here. There’s a quad-camera array on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a retro portrait camera. As with many other recent Realme devices, the X7 Pro also supports 65W fast charging, recharging the 4,500mAh battery in under 40 minutes.

As for the Realme X7, we get a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which is clocked at slightly lower frequencies but retains the 7nm design and 5G capabilities. However, it loses out on the higher refresh rate, offering a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 60Hz. The camera setup also sees a slight change with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome black and white sensor. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera on the front. The battery is slightly smaller at 4,300mAh but 65W SuperVOOC charging is still around.

In China, the Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199, which converts to about Rs 23,500, while the Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799, which is about Rs 19,500.

Of course, the Indian pricing will be a little different. At the same event, we also expect Realme to launch a few more connected and smart home devices.