Realme Pad Mini could launch in India by the second half of March

Realme introduced its first tablet, Realme Pad, last year in both the global and the Indian markets. Now, the company is prepping up to launch the Realme Pad Mini in India. The tablet has already appeared on the NBTC certification website. The latest report by MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, has even revealed the launch timeline of the Realme Pad Mini in India.

According to the report, the Realme Pad Mini will be rolled out in India in the second half of March. The colour option being boasted in the leaks is Sliver. However, speculations are that the device can also get multiple colour variants.

Realme Pad Mini tipped specifications

Realme Pad Mini will most probably sport an 8.7-inch IPS LCD display. The tablet will have a Unisoc T616 processor and will operate on the Android 11 OS. The device will have 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. At the time of launch, we can see more storage variants of the tablet, along with a dedicated slot for microSD cards.

Realme Pad Mini could come with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Expectations are that it will get a 6400mAh battery that will go on for a day even after extensive use. The device will also support 18W fast charging. However, considering the battery size, The device will approximately take two hours to get completely charged.

Now, considering the fact that it is going to be a lite version of Realme Pad, the leaked specifications seem quite appropriate. Furthermore, the Realme Pad is available in the market at a price of Rs 13,999. So, we can assume that the Realme Pad Mini will be launched at a lower price range, maybe somewhere around Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000.

As of now, only this much information regarding the device is available online. To know the exact pricing, along with other details, it seems like the users have to wait for a while.

