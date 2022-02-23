Realme Pad Mini's simplistic design revealed via leaked press renders

Audio player loading…

Realme is rumoured to be working on a couple of tablets and details about Realme Pad Mini has been leaked multiple times. However, for the time being, we’ve come across high resolution renders of the upcoming tablet giving us a clear idea of what this affordable tablet might look like.

These renders and specifications have been shared by SmartPrix along with the known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. What we already know is that this tablet is going to be smaller in size compared to the first tablet – Realme Pad launched by the company last year.

However, these press renders show that the tablet will have a single 8MP rear camera located at the top left corner of the device. While the rear panel seems to be flat and minimalist – all it has is the Realme branding and the camera module. The tablet is seen in silver colour, and this might be the only colour option that we will see on this tablet.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

Realme Pad Mini Specifications (expected)

While the previous reports have already given has a hint that this tablet is not going to be a powerhouse and unlikely to take on the Galaxy Tab S8’s or the iPads - in fact, it is going to be priced affordable and will be aimed at people looking for a slightly larger screen than a phone for media consumption or remote learning at best.

The Realme Pad Mini is rumoured to come with the UniSoc Tiger T616 SoC at its core. This is an Octa-Core ARM-based SoC with two Cortex-A75 cores that can reach a clock rate of 2.0 GHz with support from six Cortex-A55 cores that can manage 1.8 GHz. To handle graphics the tablet will have an ARM Mali G57 MP1 iGPU.

The report suggests that the tablet might come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and for imaging, it will have an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing selfie snapper. Powering this tablet with an 8.7-inch Android tablet will be a 6400 mAh battery pack that will come with the support of an 18W charging solution over USB Type C.

Unfortunately, we do not have images of the front of this tablet as of now. However, what we can expect is uniform bezels all around and the selfie camera could be tucked in one of these. In terms of pricing, we can expect that the Realme Pad Mini could be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India taking on the likes of Moto Tab G20.

