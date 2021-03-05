Realme Narzo 30A goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Realme Narzo 30A will go on sale in India today for the first. The device was launched as the successor to the Narzo 20A last week. The Realme Narzo 30A will be available on Flipkart starting at 12 noon today.

The Realme Nazro 30A was launched in India last week along with the Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Buds Air 2. The key features of the Realme Narzo 30A Pro include a 6,000mAH battery, a gaming-centric MediaTek chipset, and a 6.5-inch screen.

Realme Narzo 30A price and availability

The Realme Narzo 30A base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. It is available in Laser Blue and Laser Green colour options.

During the first sale today on Flipkart, you can avail of Rs 500 flat off with Axis Bank Credit Card and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions.

Realme Narzo 30A specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The successor to the Realme Narzo 20A shares most of its specs from the last-gen Realme Narzo 20. For starters, the Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen. The Narzo 30A comes in a Diamond strike design. It is available in two colour options - Laser Blue and Laser Green.

The talking point of the smartphone is the massive battery onboard. The Narzo 30A packs in a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via Type-C port. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a budget centric gaming chipset with its gaming suite.

The handset is available in two configurations - 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

In terms of camera, the Narzo 30A sports a 13MP main camera on the rear backed up by a secondary depth sensor. To the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.